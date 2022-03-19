As curling teams from around the world converge on Prince George for the World Women’s Curling Championship, they’ll be joined by some of Northern BC’s own curlers.

Each team will have a ‘Future Star’, an honourary member from Northern BC. Nine of the kids are from Prince George, five are from Dawson Creek, and one is from Houston.

Marian Tamkin, Director of Ceremonies and Game Day says those honourary members were winners of a contest for youth curlers between the ages of 9 and 16.

“What that means for them is they get a VIP one of a kind experience, they get a team jacket with the team country name on the back of the jacket, they get a souvenir bag with some pins and a program,” Tamkin explained.

“They get three tickets, one for themselves and for two guests at the draw their country is going to be hounoured at. Each country gets an opportunity to be introduced, have their national anthem played, it’s usually more ceremonial but this year because of COVID-19 they pulled it right back, the kids will have their picture up on the jumbotron and they will be introduced as an honourary member of their team.”

Tamkin says the kids have been encouraged to research curling in the countries they’ve been assigned to.

Lexi Shymanski will be the honourary member for the Japanese team, and has prepared gift bags for them.

“I’m making some goody-bags with some Canadian treats for team Japan, so I have Canadian flags, and little stuffed animals, and candy from Canada and Prince George.”

She also has Mr. PG magnets, pins from Exploration Place and YXS, as well as a YXS water bottle.

She had the idea two years ago, when she was supposed to be the honourary member for team Italy.

Shymanski added that she’s looking forward to the VIP seating at the tournament.

Her mom, Angela Shymanski, said Lexi loves all things Japanese, and would eat sushi every single day if she could.

To get become a Future Star, Tamkin said the kids had to apply, and their application asked ‘Why do I want to be a Future Star?’

“The goal is for them just to have a great time and to promote the sport. A lot of the kids are just starry eyed because they’re curlers.”