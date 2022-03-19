BC Hydro’s new electric vehicle fast charging sites are operational in Houston, Fraser Lake and New Hazelton.

Each site includes two 50 kilowatt charging units and can add 50 kilometres of driving to an average electric vehicle in 10 minutes.

BC Hydro says the New Hazelton site is the most northern location within the provincial network.

It is located on 10th avenue and according to Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen this station is in the middle of the community with easy access to Highway 16.

The Fraser Lake charging station is located at the Fraser Lake Shopping Centre.

It is one of three charging stations in the province that can accommodate large electric trucks and trailers because of its pull through design.

Lastly, the Houston charging station is located in the parking lot behind 9th Street.

According to Cullen, each of these sites are wheelchair accessible and newly installed lighting will enhance safety for users.

BC Hydro says it will add 325 charging units to its network at 145 sites within the next five years.

There are currently 110 fast charging units at 76 communities province-wide.

-Files by Lindsay Newman, My Bulkley Lakes Now