Pavlo Anokhin with his family (supplied by UFO on Main)

A local Ukrainian man says his mother has made it safely into Canada from Ukraine.

According to a Facebook Post, Pavlo Anokhin said his mom arrived in Smithers on Wednesday (Mar 16) after she received a visitors visa.

He added that she received the visa after being unsuccessful several times before.

According to Anokhin, he has not seen his mom in eleven years.

“It is a long way from Ukraine. It was very stressful and painful. But now she is safe and we will do everything to help her recover,” he said.

Anokhin also owns UFO on Main Street in Smithers which held a fundraiser for Ukraine last weekend.

He said that they raised over $12,000 and the money will be going towards the orphanage for special needs children in Odessa.