Photo by Jason Leung on Unsplash

British Columbia has the highest per-capita number of hate crimes in Canada in the first year of the pandemic.

The latest data from Statistics Canada shows hate crimes reported to police rose by 37 percent in 2020.

Here in B-C, the number rose by 60 percent.

There were ten hate crimes reported in our province, per 100-thousand people.

Ontario was next, with a rate of 7.9 crimes per 100-thousand population.

Hate crimes involving race or ethnicity almost doubled in 2020.

– with files from Vista Radio news wire