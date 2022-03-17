70-thousand people in BC are currently living with dementia according to the province’s Alzheimer’s Society.

Brain Awareness Week wraps up on Sunday and Support & Education Coordinator Laurie De Croos says there is still a lot of stigma surrounding the disease, but it’s not all bad news.

“What we found is that the earlier you get connected to services such as the Alzheimer’s Society of BC, the sooner we can help you to cope to manage and maneuver dementia.”

“That includes things like still living well and having a meaningful life and being included in society with a sense of normalcy.”

The Walk for Alzheimer’s is set for May 29th and is returning to an in-person format.

“The walk is a way one can honour or remember affected people living with dementia. We do this by fundraising to make sure the Alzheimer’s Society of BC can provide programs and services for those living with the disease.”

Last year, the event raised 800-thousand dollars across BC.

Since its inception, over 12-million dollars has been raised.