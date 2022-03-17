More funding is being made available to addresses homelessness in BC through the province’s 2022 budget.

“Today, there are thousands of people who have a home and the supports they need because of our government’s investments in supportive housing. But homelessness continues to grow and there’s much more work to do – even as we continue to try to catch up from the years of the old government not building enough adequate housing,” said David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing.

“Budget 2022 makes significant new investments to address the root causes of homelessness to prevent people from losing their homes in the first place, and get people into stable and permanent housing.”

In total, the province is investing $633 million in new initiatives aimed at helping prevent and reduce chronic homelessness in the province, which includes:

$35 million over three years for new and increased supports for young people in government care until the age of 27.

$600-per-month rent supplements with integrated health and social supports for more than 3,000 people with low incomes.

More than doubling the current number of community integration specialists to help people experiencing homelessness navigate government programs and available supports.

$164 million over three years to expand government’s complex-care housing program for people with complex health, mental health, and substance use challenges.

$264 million over three years for a permanent housing plan to ensure the 3,000 people who were temporarily housed during the pandemic do not return to homelessness.

According to the province, these initiatives will be implemented this year.

These investments are part of the province’s broader homelessness strategy, which will be released next year.