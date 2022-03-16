Russian President Vladimir Putin struck back and has barred over 300 Canadian politicians from entering the country.

The laundry list of delegates includes Cariboo-PG Conservative MP Todd Doherty, Skeena-Bulkley NDP representative Taylor Bachrach as well PG-Peace-River-Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer.

Zimmer told Vista Radio he’s been critical of Putin in the past and wasn’t the least bit surprised he made the list.

“I’ve been critical of President Putin in the House of Commons just around Arctic Sovereignty. I have called him a bully at the OSE, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe as the Canadian delegate. I’ve said my bits to Putin in the past so it does not surprise me.”

“It’s unfortunate that it has come to this. We’ve had a good relationship with Russia and we have many Russians who live in the riding as well and it’s unfortunate that Putin has got us to this point.”

He added the negative impacts of the invasion of Ukraine is being felt right in our own backyard.

“The hope at some point is that we have a relationship again. A business in Prince George was just setting up and had a business established where they were getting product from Russia and now that is all up in the air.”

Zimmer believes the impacts of the invasion of Ukraine will have long-term consequences on the relationship between Canada and Russia.

“There is always hope Putin pulls out and decides he is not going to pursue it anymore but it sure doesn’t look like that. The concern is how long and how far is this really going to go.”

“I’m doing my part to do what we can do for our own Canadian boundaries with the Arctic Sovereignty talking about what we need to do in terms of NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) on the claims Putin has made about our Canadian territories up in the Arctic.”