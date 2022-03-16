You can add Todd Doherty’s name to the list of supporters rallying behind Pierre Poilievre to become the new leader of the federal Conservative Party.

The Cariboo-Prince George MP is one of three co-chairs leading Polievre’s BC campaign team, which also includes Surrey-White Rock MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay and Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray.

In an interview with MyNechakoValleyNow.com, Doherty stated he has a long working history with the candidate.

“He’s somebody that we both kind of gravitate towards each other. We both were shadow ministers throughout the course of us being elected in opposition, obviously, Pierre has had some very high profile roles.”

“Over the course of my seven years when it came time for the past elections where shadow ministers have been asked to write potential policies for our election platform Pierre always took time out of his schedule to call me and ask how potential platform policies would impact those in our riding. That’s what matters to me.”

Doherty also eluded to the fact they both share similar philosophies when it comes to fighting for the everyday Canadian.

“It’s Pierre’s view for Canada is what has made me gravitate towards him in this leadership race. He is somebody that is a tireless champion that is used to fighting for everyday Canadians, standing up for everybody regardless of your background.”

“I fight for the blue collars workers, the everyday Canadians in my riding, and something that I have always admired about Pierre is his unrelenting and passionate commitment.”

Poilievre is no stranger to Parliament Hill serving as an MP since 2004 winning the riding of Ottawa-based riding Nepean-Carleton, where he won re-election three times.

In addition, he ran and won the re-established riding of Carleton and was re-elected in 2019 and 2021.

The 42-year-old also served as minister for democratic reform and minister of employment and social development under former Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

Poilievre is one of five candidates in the running to lead the Tories, which also includes Patrick Brown (Brampton Mayor), Leslyn Lewis (Ontario MP), former Quebec premier Jean Charest and Independent Ontario MPP Roman Baber.

The Tories will elect their new leader on September 10th after ousting former party head Erin O’Toole last month.