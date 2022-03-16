Auditor General finds gaps in BC Housing program to assist those fleeing violence
BC Auditor General Michael Pickup (Photo supplied by BC Attorney General's Office)
B-C’s auditor general stated the province must ensure that accommodations set aside for those fleeing domestic violence are available for that use.
Michael Pickup says B-C Housing didn’t have a process to check whether hotel and motel operators fulfilled their agreements with the government.
A random check by his office found some allotted rooms were rented out to others.
Pickup added, otherwise, B-C Housing has done a good job providing extra spaces for family violence victims during the pandemic.
– with files from Vista Radio staff