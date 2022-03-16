B-C’s auditor general stated the province must ensure that accommodations set aside for those fleeing domestic violence are available for that use.

Michael Pickup says B-C Housing didn’t have a process to check whether hotel and motel operators fulfilled their agreements with the government.

A random check by his office found some allotted rooms were rented out to others.

Pickup added, otherwise, B-C Housing has done a good job providing extra spaces for family violence victims during the pandemic.

– with files from Vista Radio staff