School District 91 is receiving over $1.8 million for upgrades at two schools.

“Investments in schools are investments in student success, and we are putting more resources into buses, classrooms and schools so that students can thrive,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education.

“That’s why our government continues to deliver on our commitment to support school districts in upgrading and maintaining their schools to ensure students are learning in safe, healthy environments.”

The funding will go towards:

Exterior wall systems at Fraser Lake Elementary-Secondary

HVAC upgrades at Fraser Lake Elementary-Secondary

Interior renovations at Nechako Valley Secondary

Roofing upgrades at Nechako Valley Secondary

Electrical upgrades at Nechako Valley Secondary

Three new buses

Overall, the provincial government is providing $240.5 million for school maintenance projects during the 2022-23 school year.