BC Health officials are reporting there are 368 people in BC hospitals with COVID-19.

That’s a decrease of 5% from yesterday.

46 people are in intensive care, an 11.5% decrease.

Three more people have died since yesterday’s update.

93.4% of eligible people 12 and older in BC have now received a first dose of a COVID-19, 90.9% received a second, and 56.4% have received a third.

B.C. is reporting 288 new cases of COVID-19, including two epi-linked cases, for a total of 352,039 cases in the province.

The new cases include:

Fraser Health: 71

Vancouver Coastal Health: 47

Interior Health: 93

Northern Health: 30

Island Health: 47

People who reside outside of Canada: zero

From March 3-9, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 18.0% of cases.

From Feb. 24 to March 9, they accounted for 28.7% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (March 3-9) – Total 2,069

Not vaccinated: 318 (15.4%)

Partially vaccinated: 53 (2.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,698 (82.0%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Feb. 24 to March 9) – Total 373

Not vaccinated: 87 (23.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 20 (5.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 266 (71.3%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 3-9)

Not vaccinated: 88.1

Partially vaccinated: 30.8

Fully vaccinated: 36.2

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 24 to March 9)

Not vaccinated: 24.5

Partially vaccinated: 18.6

Fully vaccinated: 5.6

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 11,398,503 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.