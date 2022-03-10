Gas prices are at an all-time high.

The price per litre of regular is nearing 2 dollars in Vanderhoof after a steep rise following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Most stations are at 199.9 cents per litre while 7-Eleven/Petro Canada location is 183.9.

However, economist Marc Lee of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives in BC told Vista Radio higher pump prices are simply an opportunity for more profits.

“The gas we are now paying two dollars a litre for comes from oil that is coming from Canadian soil. The vast majority of it is coming from Alberta. There are long-term investments companies are making when developing those resources.”

Lee mentioned the supply side is fairly stable from year to year, as is the annual demand for gas.

He also stated we should not automatically face much higher prices simply because the world price has risen.

“Consumers have been convinced against their will that they have to take 50% (higher prices) for gasoline. I think we should be either regulating the price of gas and making sure we don’t have this type of hike happening or implementing an excess profits tax.”

– with files from Mike Patterson, Vista Radio staff