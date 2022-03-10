The number of people in BC hospitals with COVID-19 has gone down for a 30th straight day.

BC Health Officials report there are now 405 people in hospital battling the virus, a drop of around three percent from yesterday (Tuesday).

The number of people in intensive care also went down to 58, a drop of five.

14 more people have passed away since yesterday’s update, bringing the death toll to 2,929.

93.3% of eligible people 12 and older have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 90.8% have received a second, and 56.3% have received a third.

B.C. is reporting 274 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 351,415 cases in the province.

The new cases include:

Fraser Health: 48

Vancouver Coastal Health: 36

Interior Health: 84

Northern Health: 29

Island Health: 77

People who reside outside of Canada: zero

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: six

Vancouver Coastal Health: three

Island Health: five

From March 1-7, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 18.7% of cases and from Feb. 22 to March 7, they accounted for 30.4% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (March 1-7) – Total 2,306

Not vaccinated: 374 (16.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 58 (2.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,874 (81.3%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Feb. 22 to March 7) – Total 398

Not vaccinated: 100 (25.1%)

Partially vaccinated: 21 (5.3%)

Fully vaccinated: 277 (69.6%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 1-7)

Not vaccinated: 103.9

Partially vaccinated: 35.7

Fully vaccinated: 40.3

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 22 to March 7)

Not vaccinated: 27.0

Partially vaccinated: 19.6

Fully vaccinated: 5.9

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 11,388,672 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.