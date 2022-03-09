The BC RCMP notified the Independent Investigations Office of an incident where a woman died in Fort St John yesterday (March 8th).

Police received a report last night around 7 pm that an intoxicated and suicidal woman was driving north on Highway 97.

Officers found her at a gas station, but she drove away after police tried speaking with her.

Fort St John RCMP said they tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver allegedly failed to stop.

She was later found unconscious outside of her vehicle along Highway 97, with her vehicle upright in a ditch.

Life saving efforts were made by someone passing by, as well as paramedics, but the woman died at the scene.