The number of people in BC hospitals with COVID-19 has gone down for the 29th straight day.

Officials report there are 419 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, nearly seven percent fewer than there were yesterday (Monday).

The number of people in intensive care stayed at 63.

Since yesterday’s update, there has been one new death reported, for an overall total of 2,915.

93.3% of eligible adults in BC have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 90.8% have received a second, and 56.3% have received a third.

The province will no longer give daily updates for COVID-19 numbers, and will be switching to a weekly report.