The federal and provincial governments are investing $830 million to connect rural and remote communities in BC to high speed internet.

The province said that there are roughly 115,000 homes in Indigenous, rural, and remote communities that are underserved.

“From Tele-health, to online school, to connecting virtually with your loved ones. We’ve said it, internet is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity. It’s vital to daily life, especially in BC,” said Minister of Citizens Services Lisa Beare.

Beare also announced that they’ll be starting a new program called Connecting Communities BC to try and give residents more say on what services are needed in a community.

“This will allow us to be more responsive to the needs and the opportunities communities have identified.”

No communities have been specified to receive these upgrades yet.

Beare added that since 2017, $190 million has been invested by the province to hook up remote communities to high speed internet.