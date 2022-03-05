Starting on Monday, rapid antigen test kits will be available to BC residents 60 and older through pharmacies.

Eligible individuals can pick up one free kit containing five tests every 28 days.

When picking up a kit, individuals will have to present their personal health number, or if someone is picking up the kit on their behalf, they will have to provide the individuals name, personal health number, and date of birth.

The province says they’ve shipped 3.9 million kits to pharmacies, and 583,000 have been dispensed.

Test are expected to become available to younger ages as the supply in the province grows.