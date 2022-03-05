Bulkley River running through the Village of Telkwa | My Bulkley Lakes Now

The BC Conservation Officer Service says an Ontario man is facing a $1,000 fine for making a false statement to obtain a BC fishing licence.

According to the service, the man was checked by Conservation Officers in Smithers during angling patrols along the Bulkley River last fall.

In a Facebook post, they said he had no valid licence or the associated required surcharges.

The Conservation Officer Service said a subsequent check of his angling licence history showed he had been buying BC resident angling licences for years despite not being a BC resident.

The man pleaded guilty to knowingly making a false statement to obtain a licence while in provincial court in Smithers this week.