The number of people in BC hospitals with COVID-19 is continuing to decline.

484 people are currently in hospital with the virus, nearly 5% less than yesterday (Thursday). The last time that number was below 500 was nearly two months ago. (Jan 11th)

That number has also declined for 25 straight days.

69 people are in intensive care, 10 less than one day ago.

93.3% of eligible people 12 and older in BC have now had a first dose of a COVID-19, 90.8% have received a second, and 56% have now had a third.

B.C. is reporting 340 new cases of COVID-19, including one epi-linked case, for a total of 349,944 cases in the province.

The new cases include:

Fraser Health: 71

Vancouver Coastal Health: 41

Interior Health: 113

Northern Health: 50

Island Health: 65

People who reside outside of Canada: zero

There are 484 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and 69 are in intensive care.

In the past 24 hours, eight new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,903.

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: two

Vancouver Coastal Health: one

Interior Health: one

Island Health: four

Note: One reported death has been removed from the total due to a data correction.

Past week cases (Feb. 24 to March 2) – Total 2,769

Not vaccinated: 444 (16.0%)

Partially vaccinated: 89 (3.2%)

Fully vaccinated: 2,236 (80.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Feb. 17 to March 2) – Total 420

Not vaccinated: 118 (28.1%)

Partially vaccinated: 21 (5.0%)

Fully vaccinated: 281 (66.9%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 24 to March 2)

Not vaccinated: 109.3

Partially vaccinated: 52.0

Fully vaccinated: 49.3

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 17 to March 2)

Not vaccinated: 30.2

Partially vaccinated: 18.6

Fully vaccinated: 6.0

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 11,361,559 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.