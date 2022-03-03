Carrier Sekani Family Services collects prestigious hardware
Carrier Sekani Family Services Logo (Photo by Carrier Sekani Family Services)
Carrier Sekani Family Services has received some international recognition.
The organization is being recognized by the American National Indian Child Welfare Association with one of two 2022 Champions for Native Children Awards.
CSFS Executive Director Warner Adam accepted the award virtually during the NICWA’s upcoming 40th Annual Protecting Our Children Conference.
In 2020, Carrier Seakni celebrated 30 years of providing holistic wellness services for member nations.