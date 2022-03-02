The vast majority of surgeries delayed in the first three waves of the COVID-19 pandemic have now been completed in BC.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says more than 90 percent of the operations postponed have now taken place, adding almost half the surgeries put off in waves four and five have also been completed.

While Dix admits some procedures are still being delayed, it’s at a much lower rate than we’ve seen….and they’re making real inroads into the backlog.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire