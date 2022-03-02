West Fraser is temporarily cutting back its operations in B.C., including in the Cariboo.

Spokesperson Joyce Wagenaar confirmed that the company, to manage inventories, is going from a five day operating schedule down to three.

“The transportation crisis in Western Canada that started with the flooding in the Lower Mainland last fall has left the industry with significant inventory challenges.”

Approximately 740 employees will be impacted, including around 150 in Quesnel and 110 in Williams Lake.

Wagenaar said the company will continue to monitor the situation and look forward to moving back to a regular operating schedule as soon as possible.