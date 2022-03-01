COVID-19 testing swab (Photo by Pixabay)
523 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in BC, which is down from the 549 reported yesterday (Monday).
Of those, 83 people are in intensive care.
466 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported across the province:
- Fraser Health: 101
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 31
- Interior Health: 193
- Northern Health: 45
- Island Health: 95
- People who reside outside of Canada: one
No new deaths have been reported in BC.
93.3% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 90.7% received their second dose and 55.7% have received a third dose.
From Feb. 21-27, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 19.4% of cases, and from Feb. 14-27, they accounted for 34.7% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Feb. 21-27) – Total 3,022
* Not vaccinated: 480 (15.9%)
* Partially vaccinated: 105 (3.5%)
* Fully vaccinated: 2,437 (80.6%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Feb. 14-27) – Total 438
* Not vaccinated: 132 (30.1%)
* Partially vaccinated: 20 (4.6%)
* Fully vaccinated: 286 (65.3%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 21-27)
* Not vaccinated: 115.0
* Partially vaccinated: 54.8
* Fully vaccinated: 53.3
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 14-27)
* Not vaccinated: 37.3
* Partially vaccinated: 18.3
* Fully vaccinated: 6.1