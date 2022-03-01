A homicide in Fort Saint James that claimed the life of a 36-year-old man is under investigation by the RCMP.

Just after 11:30 pm on Friday, police were called to a trailer park along the 800-block of Spruce Road after a reported shooting.

Once on scene, they found the victim deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. A 29-year-old local resident was taken into custody.

The North District Major Crime Unit has conduct of the investigation.

Inspector Lorne Wood stated:

“Our investigation leads us to believe this was a targeted incident between two men, who were known to each other and there is no ongoing risk to the public.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Saint James detachment.