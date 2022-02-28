Northern Health saw six new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 72 hours, with 22 in total being reported across BC:

Fraser Health: 5

Vancouver Coastal Health: 2

Interior Health: 4

Northern Health: 6

Island Health: 5

Hospitalizations and people in the ICU in BC are declining though, with 549 people in the hospital, and 85 in intensive care (Friday reported 599 hospitalizations, and 96 people in intensive care).

Over a three day period there were 974 new cases of the virus:

Feb. 25-26: 398 new cases

Feb. 26-27: 297 new cases

Feb. 27-28: 279 new cases

The new cases include:

* Fraser Health: 230

* Vancouver Coastal Health: 100

* Interior Health: 319

* Northern Health: 110

* Island Health: 215

* People who reside outside of Canada: zero

93.3% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 90.7% have received their second dose and 55.7% have received a third dose.

From Feb. 18-24, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 20.7% of cases,

and from Feb. 11-24, they accounted for 32.9% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Feb. 18-24) – Total 3,467

* Not vaccinated: 599 (17.3%)

* Partially vaccinated: 118 (3.4%)

* Fully vaccinated: 2,750 (79.3%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Feb. 11-24) – Total 569

* Not vaccinated: 163 (28.7%)

* Partially vaccinated: 24 (4.2%)

* Fully vaccinated: 382 (67.1%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 18-24)

* Not vaccinated: 139.9

* Partially vaccinated: 53.5

* Fully vaccinated: 60.2

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 11-24)

* Not vaccinated: 46.4

* Partially vaccinated: 20.8

* Fully vaccinated: 8.1