The province has announced it will be investing more funding in the 2022 Budget to help people and communities make the transition to a cleaner and stronger economy.

According to BC, more than $1.2 billion in funding will be provided for CleanBC, which will accelerate actions to strengthen communities and expand opportunities for clean economic growth.

This is in addition to $2.3 billion previously committed to CleanBC to reduce emissions across sectors.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy said this includes investments in transportation, new technology and to support communities.

“Budget 2022 also means hundreds of millions of dollars in new investments will spur clean technology, innovation and jobs in British Columbia through the CleanBC program for industry. The budget will support people as they make the switch that they have said overwhelmingly they want to make,” he said.

Heyman added that the province is launching a new local government climate action plan funded through $76 million over three years, which will provide predictable, flexible funding to meet local needs.

This program will be in addition to commitments of up to $244 million from the province and the federal government for the CleanBC Communities Fund.

When asked about what this program will fund at the local level, Minister of Municipal Affairs Nathan Cullen said this program is a deepening of a partnership between the province, municipalities and modern treaty nations.

“When councils, mayors and modern treaty nations are making their plans, knowing they have something in place that they can count on and that it goes out over a number of years and has the kind of flexibility that they need to make the programs work for their communities in the best way to fight the climate crisis,” he said.

Cullen added that this is a marked improvement in supporting communities fighting the climate crisis.

Additionally, the province has committed more supportive funding through BC Hydro’s electrification plan.