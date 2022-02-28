The Russian entry at the upcoming World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George is in limbo due to the recent conflict in Ukraine.

The World Curling Federation Board adopted an emergency ruling today (Monday) regarding the situation surrounding Russian athletes competing at World Championship events.

A new rule was inserted into the Rules of Curling and Rules of Competition as a result:

The Board of the WCF may remove a team or Member Association from any WCF event if in the sole opinion of the Board their presence at the event would damage the event or put the safety of the participants or the good order of the event at risk.

The new regulation has been passed to the Member Associations who now have three days to voice their objections to its adoption.

Should there be no objections, the World Curling Federation will then begin the process of removing the Russian Curling Federation entries from the upcoming World Championships.

Russia is currently among the 13 countries in the field for the event, which takes place from March 19-27 at CN Centre.

