The Alliance of Beverage Licensees does not believe the ban of Russian products at BC government liquor stores will have a huge impact on sales.

On Friday, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issued a statement announcing the measure:

“As we stand with those who want to live in peace and against those who commit deplorable and illegal acts of aggression, we have put an immediate halt to the importing and sale of Russian liquor products from our BC Liquor Stores and provincial liquor distribution centres.”

Executive Director, Jeff Guignard told Vista Radio two major things have happened since the announcement was made.

“Pubs, restaurants, bars, and private liquor stores have simply pulled all Russian products off their shelves or some folks have continued to keep the products on there because they literally paid for them months ago but we are selling them and then donating 100% of the proceeds from those sales to the Red Cross’s Ukrainian Humanitarian Fund.”

At the end of the day, Guignard does not see the recent sanction making a huge difference to consumers.

“There’s only about 25 different liquor products in BC that are from Russia – things like Russian Standard Vodka. Even if we are selling off our inventory now and donating those proceeds we will not be restocking them.”

“We have many other products like vodkas that are from other countries that are equal or superior quality to them. We’ll just encourage customers to purchase other products instead and I don’t anticipate it’s going to be a significant part of it. They are not a big part of the Canadian liquor market in general, there are not enough skews here from them and it will not be doing any significant damage to sales even though customers may not see their preferred brand on there.”

As for when this ban will end, Guignard stated that is anyone’s guess.

“Oh, no one can tell right now. Our focus is simply to either get them off the shelves or sell them and donate the proceeds go to the Red Cross where they can do some good, we have no idea how long the conflict will go on and when the band will end. We will be reviewing that in the days ahead.”

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch also provided the following points: