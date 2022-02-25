Officials are reporting there are 599 people in BC Hospitals with COVID-19.

The last time there were fewer than 600 people in hospital with the virus was January 13th.

96 of those people in hospital are in intensive care. The last time there were fewer than 100 people in ICU was January 17th.

12 new deaths have been reported since yesterday’s update, including one in Northern Health.

93.2% of eligible people 12 and older in BC have now had their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 90.7% have had a second, and 55.3% have received a third.

B.C. is reporting 583 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 347,376 cases in the province.

Note: The numbers of new and total cases are provisional due to a delayed data refresh.

The new cases include:

Fraser Health: 138

Vancouver Coastal Health: 91

Interior Health: 183

Northern Health: 75

Island Health: 96

People who reside outside of Canada: zero.

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: 10

Northern Health: one

Island Health: one

From Feb. 17-23, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 20.7% of cases and from Feb. 10-23 they accounted for 33.7% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Feb. 17-23) – Total 3,672

Not vaccinated: 647 (17.6%)

Partially vaccinated: 115 (3.1%)

Fully vaccinated: 2,910 (79.3%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Feb. 10-23) – Total 590

Not vaccinated: 173 (29.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 26 (4.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 391 (66.3%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 17-23)

Not vaccinated: 156.5

Partially vaccinated: 47.6

Fully vaccinated: 63.4

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 10-23)

Not vaccinated: 48.2

Partially vaccinated: 23.4

Fully vaccinated: 8.3

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 11,310,191 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.