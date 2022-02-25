Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen has been appointed as the new Minister of Municipal Affairs.

According to a news release, Cullen will work with local governments to support their communities as they recover from COVID-19 and extreme weather.

He will also support municipalities to address priorities like, building infrastructure to responding to challenges posed to businesses and neighborhoods by homelessness.

Premier John Horgan thanked Cullen for his hard work.

“His skill sets coming to this new position as Minister responsible for Municipal Affairs is absolute critical to how we move forward with respect to Climate Change and of course coming out of the pandemic,” he said.

Cullen previously held the title of Minister of State for Lands and Natural Resource Operations.

Additionally, a new ministry has been created.

Premier Horgan also said Cullen was involved in creating this new ministry.

“He’s also been a core asset at our table working with the Professional Public Service to put in place the foundations for the Ministry we are announcing today (Friday). I want to thank Nathan very much for that work,” he said.

Josie Osbourne has been named the Minister of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship and Minister Responsible for Fisheries.

The province added the establishment of this Ministry follows the government’s commitment on reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, protecting the environment and building a strong economic recovery.

Osbourne will work with First Nations, local communities and industry to build a vision for land and resource management that will embrace shared decision making on the land base.

MLA Doug Routley has also been named as Parliamentary Secretary for Forests working with Minister Katrine Conroy and Fin Donnely, Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries and Agriculture will work with Osbourne.