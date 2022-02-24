The steady decline of the number of British Columbians in hospital with COVID-19 is decreasing.

Officials say 612 people are currently in hospital with the virus, a 6% decrease in a day.

102 people are in intensive care, a 5.5% decrease from a day ago.

Nine new deaths have been reported since yesterday’s update, including two in Northern Health.

93.2% of eligible people 12 and older have now received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 90.7% have received a second, and 55.1% have received a booster dose.

B.C. is reporting 597 new cases of COVID-19, including five epi-linked cases, for a total of 346,793 cases in the province.

The new cases include:

Fraser Health: 118

Vancouver Coastal Health: 64

Interior Health: 194

Northern Health: 108

Island Health: 113

People who reside outside of Canada: zero

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: one

Vancouver Coastal Health: four

Interior Health: two

Northern Health: two

From Feb. 16-22, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 20.6% of cases. From Feb. 9-22, they accounted for 33.4% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Feb. 16-22) – Total 3,750

Not vaccinated: 663 (17.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 110 (2.9%)

Fully vaccinated: 2,977 (79.4%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Feb. 9-22) – Total 589

Not vaccinated: 171 (29.0%)

Partially vaccinated: 26 (4.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 392 (66.6%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 16-22)

Not vaccinated: 159.6

Partially vaccinated: 49.1

Fully vaccinated: 65.1

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 9-22)

Not vaccinated: 47.4

Partially vaccinated: 24.5

Fully vaccinated: 8.3

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 11,299,923 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.