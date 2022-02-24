The number of people in BC hospitals with COVID-19 is continuing to steadily decrease.

Officials report there are 653 COVID-positive people in hospital, 35 fewer than there were yesterday.

108 of those people are in intensive care.

One new death has also been reported since yesterday’s update. That person was in Northern Health.

93.2% of eligible people 12 and older have now had a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 90.6% have had a second, and 55% have had a third.

B.C. is reporting 799 new cases of COVID-19 today, for a total of 346,196 cases in the province.

The new cases include:

* Fraser Health: 109

* Vancouver Coastal Health: 52

* Interior Health: 280

* Northern Health: 214

* Island Health: 140

* People who reside outside of Canada: four

Note: 97 cases reported in Northern Health as new today are due to data corrections for historical cases reported between April 2021 and February 2022.

From Feb. 15-21, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 20.4% of cases and from Feb. 8-21 they accounted for 32.8% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Feb. 15-21) – Total 3,796

* Not vaccinated: 658 (17.3%)

* Partially vaccinated: 118 (3.1%)

* Fully vaccinated: 3,020 (79.6%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Feb. 8-21) – Total 504

* Not vaccinated: 141 (28.0%)

* Partially vaccinated: 24 (4.8%)

* Fully vaccinated: 339 (67.2%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 15-21)

* Not vaccinated: 160.0

* Partially vaccinated: 52.7

* Fully vaccinated: 66.8

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 8-21)

* Not vaccinated: 40.3

* Partially vaccinated: 21.4

* Fully vaccinated: 7.2

Since December 2020, the province has administered 11,290,330 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.