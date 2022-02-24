The province is expected to receive 12 million rapid antigen tests over the next four weeks.

Tests will also have more availability through existing channels of distribution, and more channels are being added as well, such as pharmacies.

Pharmacies will distribute a Rapid Antigen Test kit, containing 5 tests through this channel to interested individuals.

According to the province these tests will be free for citizens, and they’ll be available at select pharmacies as early as Friday.

Distribution will start for those 70 and older, and once supply grows, a broadening to younger ages is expected to happen quickly.

There will also be a limit of one kit per person within a 28-day period to ensure as many people as possible have access.

“Increased test availability means that more members of the general public will be access to tests to use to understand their own symptoms and illness and to take action to limit transmission to their friends, family, and work, including those at higher risk,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

As of February 22nd, BC has received over 22.2 million tests, and has distributed over 14.8 million of those.