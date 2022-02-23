All three Northern BC Liberal MLAs believe this year’s budget missed the mark in several key areas.

In terms of health care, Prince George-Valemount MLA Shirley Bond was less than pleased UHNBC was left off the list once again for any potential upgrades.

“When I look at this budget, I see projects like the Richmond Hospital for example, where the completion date is being pushed back two years and there is no mention of the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia.”

“If you stop and think about what it takes to build and plan a hospital, we are a decade away from getting the kinds of support we need for a significant hospital-like UHNBC.”

In addition, Prince George-Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris believes rural health care in the north got left in the dust after the BC Government plans to hire 5-thousand new health care assistants during the next fiscal year (2022-23).

“The hospital in Mackenzie has been on diversion, we need more health care workers and more nurses. There is no indication that Northern Health is going to get any new nursing or health care worker positions. Northern Health is the only health authority in the province that does not have the appropriate cardiac services.”

Furthermore, the province’s budget announcement of providing stable funding to approximately 50 sexual assault response organizations raised the eyebrow of Morris.

Morris who is a retired RCMP officer, believes showing more support for victims of sexual assault and gender-based violence is a good first step – but he wants to see more.

“There has never been enough money to go around for situations like that. The proof will be in the pudding and that is one of the things I will be looking at during estimates to see how much money might be coming up into our area.”

Nechako Lakes representative John Rustad is of the opinion our resource sector continues to fight an uphill battle as he panned a 185-million investment by the province to support forestry workers and communities impacted by old-growth deferrals.

It also includes connecting workers with short-term employment opportunities as well as education and skills training

Rustad states this is another blow to an already fragile sector.

“That plan is based on the environmentalists. It is skewed and the FOI (Freedom of Information) documents are pushing this agenda and that it’s not based on science and frankly it will be devastating for our forest sector.”

“In particular, we have not seen a new mine start construction in this province in five years and it doesn’t look like there is anything in this budget that is going to support that.”

The province’s impending affordability crisis was also brought to the table by the Liberals.

“There is nothing in this budget to help people buy a home, there is nothing that will support renters across the province. Once again, we see a number of critical promises that were made and not being met in this budget,” added Bond.

The only major housing announcements from the NDP was a 35-million dollar investment over three years to respond to the heightened risk of homelessness faced by former youth in care as well as a new $600-a-month rent supplement introduced.

As of April 1st, the provincial budget is projected to have a deficit of 5.5 billion dollars.