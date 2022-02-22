Canada is levelling sanctions against Russia as the country prepares for a potential invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced what he calls the “first round” of economic sanctions Tuesday afternoon.

They include banning Canadians from all financial dealings with what Russian President Vladimir Putin has termed the “independent states” of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Russian parliament members are also being sanctioned.

460 Canadian troops are being sent to Latvia as part of Operation Reassurance.

Our country’s penalties follow similar ones announced by U.S. President Joe Biden just hours before.

***With files from Casey Kenny