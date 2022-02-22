School District 91 looked east for its new Superintendent.

The board hired Karla Mitchell who will be taking over the role on August 1st replacing Manu Madhok who is retiring.

She is currently the System Supervisor for Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education in Truro, Nova Scotia.

Mitchell provides educational leadership and management to 65 schools, 1,400 staff, and 20-thousand students.

“In selecting Karla for this role, the Board of Education recognized the outstanding leadership that she has offered to the CCRCE and we believe that she is the right candidate for continuing the excellent work our current Superintendent and staff have been doing in all aspects of our Board’s 2020 – 2025 Strategic Plan,” said David Christie, Board Chair.

Her experience also includes holding teaching, principal, and vice-principal roles.

In addition, Mitchell has completed graduate degrees in Educational Administration from the University of New Brunswick and a Master of Education in Curriculum Studies from Saint Francis Xavier University.

“I am genuinely looking forward to joining the experienced leadership team of School District 91 Nechako Lakes as Superintendent. Success for every learner will continue to be a priority and I am excited for the opportunity to collaborate with staff and trustees in pursuit of this vision,” added Mitchell.