A man doing his taxes using a calculator and pencil on a white background

It’s time to start thinking about your 2021 income taxes.

The tax season officially opened yesterday (Monday), as the Canada Revenue Agency began accepting electronic filings.

Government receipts for payments, such as employment insurance and pensions, are due out by February 28th.

But the agency is warning that some may be delayed until mid-March.

The usual tax filing deadline falling on a Saturday this year, so you have until midnight on Monday, May 2nd, to get your tax forms in.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire