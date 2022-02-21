The 2022 provincial budget is being announced tomorrow (Tuesday) at around 1:30pm.

Minister of Finance Selina Robinson said one of the things people can look forward to is more money going towards emergency management.

“Budget 2022 is investing in a more proactive approach to protecting people and communities. And so, one significant investment you’ll see tomorrow is new funding to create a year round wildfire service.”

“We have been through a lot together, and I’m not just talking about the dual health emergencies that we continue to face. The past few years have clearly demonstrated the destructive effects of climate change,” added Robinson.

She said this investment will focus on prevention and mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery.

“It’s an acknowledgement of what we have seen with BC’s fire seasons starting sooner and ending later each year.”