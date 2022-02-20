602 new nursing seats are being added to post secondary institutes across BC.

This will add to the roughly 2,000 seats currently available, and will include:

362 registered nursing seats

40 registered psychiatric nursing seats

20 nurse practitioner seats

180 licensed practical nurse seats

This will take place across 17 post secondary institutes, and includes UNBC, as well as CNC (in partnership with UNBC).

One nursing student attending CNC in Prince George, Aashna Thapar, said she wanted to pursue a job where she could have an impact.

“I am choosing to become a nurse because I want a career where I can make a real difference in people’s lives – offering hope, care and comfort, often during some of their most difficult days. Having additional nursing seats in communities across B.C. will give even more students like me the opportunity to follow this essential career path.”

$5 million is being supplied by the BC Government for the expansion.

“The past two years have shown us just how critical our health workforce is. By supporting post-secondary institutions like the University of Victoria, University of British Columbia, University of the Fraser Valley, Thompson Rivers University, Northern Lights College and Selkirk College, we’re not only expanding the future nursing capacity in the province, but creating pathways to incredibly rewarding, long-term and family-supporting careers,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.