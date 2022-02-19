A recent Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) report shows internet service doesn’t match what’s on official records in many BC communities.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has a target goal of 50 megabits/10 megabits for basic internet level.

“We know that throughout Northern BC, there are a lot of communities who are struggling with that CRTC goal of basic internet service level,” said UBCM President Laurey-Anne Roodenburg.

“That includes areas between Vanderhoof, Fraser Lake, and Fort Saint James. What we found is that it’s quite common for the level of service to be less than indicated in official record.”

UBCM estimates there are over 100 BC communities where there are is discrepancy between actual level and the official record.

Roodenburg says there are even discrepancies in areas like Quesnel.

“Even in Quesnel, there are dips and dives on the highway that you will lose connectivity, within a kilometre,” she said.

“We’ve had people who actually said ‘we’re trying to apply for government grants but they’re saying our internet speeds are where they need to be at but we know that’s not true.’ This study has allowed the province to understand where the data can be used now, so that those services that are below the baseline can be addressed through provincial initiatives.”

Roodenburg said the next step is to work with the provincial and federal governments, service providers, and internet users to optimize existing services. She added the report will help when it’s time for funding decisions to be made when it comes to improving internet services.

“It’s an important piece and I really appreciate the fact that the province stepped up and said we know that we need to figure this out because we’re hearing time and time again that communities aren’t getting that 50/10 but on the official maps, they say they are,” Roodenburg said.

She said UBCM is working collaboratively with Northern Development Initiative Trust and the Ministry of Citizens services to better understand why the numbers aren’t working for everyone.