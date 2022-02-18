“This day was going to come”

That’s from Vanderhoof Mayor Gerry Thiessen after Canfor announced a permanent reduction of 150 million board feet at its Plateau Sawmill, putting 70 people out of work.

In addition, one of the three production lines will be eliminated.

Thiessen said diversifying the economy has always been key, given the recent challenges of the forestry sector.

“We always knew that we were going to have to diversify and we knew that the annual allowable cut with the amount of production that was available in central BC wasn’t sustainable. We have been told that for a long time.”

“This day was one day going to come. Certainly, we as a community over the last 10 to 12 years have been looking at it and knowing it was coming and making plans as to how we go on in the future.”

The impacted employees will be offered opportunities at other Canfor locations.

However, while the news is disappointing, 80% of employees and two production lines will remain in place.

“The investment that Canfor has committed to remodeling those lines will keep around 290 people employed and that is a good thing for our community and gives us some stability going forward.”

“We have continued to work to diversify our economy and we will continue to work harder now as realty has struck us this past week.”

A community support fund will also be set up with the District of Vanderhoof to try and support the community through the transition.