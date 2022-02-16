The Canadian team, that included Sarah Beaudry of Prince George and Emily Dickson of Burns Lake, finished in the middle of the pack, in the Olympic women’s 4 x 6 km Biathlon Relay today (Wednesday).

Canada was 10th out of 20 teams, finishing four minutes and 30 seconds behind gold-medal winning Sweden.

Earlier at the Beijing Games, the 27-year-old Beaudry was 80th and Dickson 81st out of 89 in the women’s 7.5 km Sprint.

Dickson was also 70th and Beaudry 80th in the field of 87 in the women’s 15 km individual race.

In addition, Beaudry was part of the Canadian mixed 4 x 6 km Biathlon relay team that finished 14th out of 20.

Meanwhile, another Olympian, Meryeta O’Dine, returned home to Prince George on Tuesday afternoon, proudly displacing her two bronze medals that she won in snowboarding.