The number of COVID-positive individuals in BC Hospitals is continuing to decrease.

There are 787 people in hospital with the virus today (Tuesday), 16 fewer than a day ago.

Of those cases, 124 people are in intensive care, five more than yesterday.

Since yesterday’s update, two more deaths are being reported, both of them in Northern Health.

93.1% of eligible people 12 and older have received their first dose of a COIVD-19 vaccine, 90.5% have received a second, and 53% have received a third.

Note: Although 519 new cases are reported today, the total number of cases have only increased by 246 from yesterday. This has resulted in no new cases reported in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health and a decrease in the overall total number of cases in these health authorities compared to yesterday. This is due to data reconciliation from switching between two reporting systems after a system-wide downtime over the past weekend.

The new cases include: