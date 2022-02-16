A permanent reduction of 150 million board feet of production capacity at Canfor’s Plateau Sawmill was announced today (Tuesday).

The company anticipates that 70 employees will be impacted by this reduction, and there will be a partial plant closure, and one of the three production lines will be eliminated.

Canfor said this will take effect at the end of the second quarter of 2022, and employees will be offered opportunities at other Canfor locations.

The reduction is said to be caused by the Mountain Pine Beetle infestation, as well as other constraints on the timber harvesting land base.

“As the allowable annual cut has decreased in the region, it is necessary to resize the facility to align with the sustainable fibre supply,” said Don Kayne, President and CEO for Canfor.

“We will work to minimize the impacts this decision has on our employees, their families, our contractors and the community.”

A community support fund will also be set up with the District of Vanderhoof to try and support the community through the transition, and $14 million is being invested in the Plateau facility to maintain the two remaining production lines.