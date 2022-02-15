Starting on Feb.16th (tomorrow) at 11:59pm, many health restrictions that were put in place to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 are being lifted:

Indoor personal gatherings can return to normal

Indoor and outdoor organized gatherings can be at full capacity with dancing allowed

Indoor seated events can be at full capacity

Fitness centres, adult sports, swimming, and dance can go back to full capacity, and tournaments no longer have restrictions

restaurants, bars, and nightclubs can go back to full capacity, there will be no table limits, and mingling and dancing are allowed

Masks and BC Vaccine Cards will still be required for everything except indoor personal gatherings, and COVID-19 Safety Plans will still be needed.

“These changes are taking effect after careful review of where we are in this pandemic, and the credit goes to all British Columbians for their action to protect themselves, their families and their communities,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Many protective measures will also be reviewed on March 15th and April 12th.

Health officials will be looking at:

masks in public spaces

the BC Vaccine Card

COVID-19 Safety Plans

Long Term Care visitation restrictions

K-12 and child care guidelines

faith community guidelines

restrictions on child and youth overnight camps

Industrial camp order

Henry said this will ensure balance in easing restrictions, and allow risks to be assessed.

“We will continue to rely on what is happening in B.C., science and evidence to guide our next steps in this journey to protect people from COVID-19 while safely easing restrictions,” added Henry.

“By following the science and looking out for each other, we are now in a position to carefully ease many COVID-19 restrictions. Our balanced, common-sense approach is based on the best advice from Dr. Henry – it will allow us to get back to many of the things we love and businesses to operate safely,” said Premier John Horgan.