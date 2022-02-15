Many community members gathered at Boville Square in Smithers this afternoon (Monday) to honour Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, Men and two spirit.

A march followed the welcoming at Boville Square, where community members marched down Main Street then down Frontage Road and finished at the Smithers RCMP Detachment.

Once the group arrived at the detachment a sacred fire took place for anyone wishing to reflect on their loved ones who were missing or murdered or their allies.

According to organizers for the event, the walk was longer because of the length of time, energy and the physical grief that our families have gone through.

Co-Organizer Gaylene Morris said she was born into a family history of Missing and Murdered Indigenous men and woman.

“It’s something that is very real and a very true fact of our families and just to be able to honour them and just to bring them on this journey and just let them know that we are doing this to bring their memory alive,” she said.

Among the names mentioned were Jessica Patrick, Ramona Wilson, Frances Brown and Tamara Chipman.

Morris also said it was nice having the RCMP collaborate with the organizers of the event.

“It’s important for us to be able to bridge that disconnect because there is a very big disconnect between Indigenous people and the RCMP and the Government of Canada and for them to be able to want to work with us and to honour the work that we’re doing is a starting piece,” she said.

Throughout the walk drumming took place and the women’s march song was sung.

The march took place to support and show awareness for the victims of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Men, Girls, Boys and Two Spirit.