Eleven people arrested, weapons seized, at Coutts Alberta border blockade
RCMP Cruiser (Photo from BC RCMP Flickr)
Police in Alberta say 11 people have been arrested and weapons have been seized at the Coutts border blockade.
RCMP say they became aware of a small organized group within the protest and they learned they had access to a cache of firearms with a large amount of ammunition.
The group was said to have a willingness to use force against the police if any attempts were made to disrupt the blockade.
Officers used a search warrant early Monday morning to go into three trailers the group had where weapons, including 13 long guns, hand guns and multiple sets of body armour were found.
***With files from Casey Kenny