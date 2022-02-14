Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said the federal government is considering activating the Emergencies Act to deal with continued trucking protests across the country.

The Act, which replaced the old War Measures Act, gives Ottawa wide powers to declare a national emergency, and deploy whatever forces it deems necessary.

Blair tells the CBC that the deployment of the Canadian Armed Forces is also being considered.

He added the truckers’ actions are striking at critical infrastructure and blocking our borders….actions that are harming Canadians.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the cabinet last night (Sunday), and will reportedly talk with the provincial premiers today.

However, there’s confusion over the future of the truckers’ protest that has paralyzed downtown Ottawa for more than three weeks.

The capital’s mayor, Jim Watson, stated they have an agreement with the organizers to concentrate protest vehicles along the street in front of Parliament Hill, and a road running down the Ottawa River to the west.

That would free up residential streets that have been blocked by the truckers.

However, one of the organizers, Tamara Lich, mentioned no such deal has been reached and promised to continue the blockade until all vaccine mandates are lifted.

Meantime, a week-long blockade of Canada’s busiest border crossing ended yesterday at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario. Police arrested a dozen demonstrators yesterday and towed away the remaining vehicles blocking access to the bridge.

In BC, four people were arrested on mischief charges yesterday (Sunday), as truckers and their supporters gathered at the Pacific Highway border crossing.

While the crossing remains open, the Canada Border Services Agency noted there are delays, and they’re recommending drivers use other crossing sites.

The arrests follow clashes on Saturday at the crossing in Surrey, as demonstrators pushed through police barricades.

Police say they’re investigating several cases of assaults on police officers.

– with files from Vista Radio news wire