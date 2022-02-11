COVID-19 Mask (Photo by Brody Langager, MyPGNow)
The number of people in BC hospitals with COVID-19 is continuing to decrease.
There are currently 846 COVID-positive people in hospital, a two percent decrease from yesterday.
136 of those people are in intensive care, two fewer than yesterday.
There were 1,245 new COVID-19 cases reported in the province, 143 of them were in Northern Health.
17 new deaths have also been reported since yesterday’s update.
93.1% of eligible people 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 90.4% have received a second, 51.5% have received a third.
The new cases include:
- Fraser Health: 350
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 227
- Interior Health: 335
- Northern Health: 143
- Island Health: 190
- People who reside outside of Canada: none
The new deaths include:
- Fraser Health: nine
- Vancouver Coastal Health: two
- Interior Health: three
- Island Health: three
From Feb. 3-9, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 23.7% of cases.
From Jan. 27 to Feb. 9, they accounted for 31.3% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Feb. 3-9) – Total 8,243
- Not vaccinated: 1,579 (19.2%)
- Partially vaccinated: 375 (4.5%)
- Fully vaccinated: 6,289 (76.3%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Jan. 27 to Feb. 9) – Total 1,194
- Not vaccinated: 322 (27.0%)
- Partially vaccinated: 51 (4.3%)
- Fully vaccinated: 821 (68.7%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Feb. 3-9)
- Not vaccinated: 349.0
- Partially vaccinated: 126.9
- Fully vaccinated: 147.4
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 27 to Feb. 9)
- Not vaccinated: 88.2
- Partially vaccinated: 42.4
- Fully vaccinated: 17.5
Since December 2020, the Province has administered 11,068,338 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.