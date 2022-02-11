Sarah Beaudry of Prince George placed 80th and Emily Dickson of Burns Lake finished 81st today (Friday) in the women’s 7.5 km Biathlon Olympic Sprint.

A total of 89 competed in the race.

Earlier in the week, the 24-year-old Dickson was 70th and the 27-year-old Beaudry ended up 80th out of 87 in the women’s 15 km individual race on Monday.

In addition, Beaudry was part of the Canadian mixed 4 x 6 km Biathlon relay Olympic team that finished 14th out of 20 on Saturday.

The next Olympic event for Meryeta O’Dine will be the mixed team snowboard cross starting tonight (Friday 6:00 PT).

The 24-year-old O’Dine became the first Prince George athlete to capture an Olympic medal after she earned bronze this week in the women’s snowboard cross.

Canadian athletes did not earn a medal on the 7th full day of competition (Friday) in Beijing.

Canada is sitting with 12, one gold, four silver, and seven bronze.